Philly cheesesteaks in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about Fat Shack
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
1433 Denver Ave, Loveland
|Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.
|Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
|Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.
More about Taste of Philly
Taste of Philly
1139 Eagle Drive, Loveland
|8" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
|12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
|12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese