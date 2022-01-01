Chicken sandwiches in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Comet Chicken
129 E 5th St, Loveland
|Original Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$11.99
House sauce, pickles
|Original Chicken Sandwich
|$6.79
House sauce, pickles
Riki's Mexican Grill
1473 E Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland
|CHICKEN SANDWICH WITH CHEESE FRIES
|$9.49
Hand-breaded chicken cutlet served with an ample supply of our Riki's specialty sauce, and placed on a fresh kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with a side of our delicious home-style fries with melted cheese on top.
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$9.49
Tiras de pollo(han-breaded tenders) placed on a fresh kaiser bun topped with lettuce,tomato and cheese an ample supply of riki's specialty sauce fries on the side.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
1440 Diana Dr., Loveland
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Grilled chicken breast seared in mild or hot bbq sauce with melted cheddar jack cheese on a toasted hoagie. Includes choice of fries, mashed potatoes, baked beans, or rice. Substitue a side salad, mac & cheese or sweet potato fries extra charge
Henry's Pub
234 E 4th St, Loveland
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
All-natural chicken breast tenders breaded to order and fried crispy, topped with cayenne honey, lettuce, tomato, quick pickle, and mayo, served on a brioche bun. *Cannot put cayenne honey on side*
