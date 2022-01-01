Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Loveland

Loveland restaurants
Loveland restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Comet Chicken

129 E 5th St, Loveland

Original Chicken Sandwich Combo$11.99
House sauce, pickles
Original Chicken Sandwich$6.79
House sauce, pickles
CHICKEN WINGS

Riki's Mexican Grill

1473 E Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland

CHICKEN SANDWICH WITH CHEESE FRIES$9.49
Hand-breaded chicken cutlet served with an ample supply of our Riki's specialty sauce, and placed on a fresh kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with a side of our delicious home-style fries with melted cheese on top.
CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.49
Tiras de pollo(han-breaded tenders) placed on a fresh kaiser bun topped with lettuce,tomato and cheese an ample supply of riki's specialty sauce fries on the side.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse

1440 Diana Dr., Loveland

Avg 4.5 (1259 reviews)
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Grilled chicken breast seared in mild or hot bbq sauce with melted cheddar jack cheese on a toasted hoagie. Includes choice of fries, mashed potatoes, baked beans, or rice. Substitue a side salad, mac & cheese or sweet potato fries extra charge
Henry's Pub

234 E 4th St, Loveland

Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
All-natural chicken breast tenders breaded to order and fried crispy, topped with cayenne honey, lettuce, tomato, quick pickle, and mayo, served on a brioche bun. *Cannot put cayenne honey on side*
