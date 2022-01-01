Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Loveland

Loveland restaurants
Loveland restaurants that serve bruschetta

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

A.K.A. Kitchen

414 E 6th St., Loveland

Avg 4.5 (894 reviews)
Takeout
BLT Bruschetta$12.00
Arte Pizzeria

1467 W Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
12" Bruschetta$14.99
Fresh diced tomatoes marinated in olive oil, garlic, oregano and basil topped with freshly grated mozzarella and parmesan (no tomato sauce).
GF Bruschetta$14.99
Fresh diced tomatoes marinated in olive oil, garlic, oregano and basil topped with freshly grated mozzarella and parmesan (no tomato sauce).
16" Bruschetta$19.99
Fresh diced tomatoes marinated in olive oil, garlic, oregano and basil topped with freshly grated mozzarella and parmesan (no tomato sauce).
