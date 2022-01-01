Bruschetta in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve bruschetta
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
A.K.A. Kitchen
414 E 6th St., Loveland
|BLT Bruschetta
|$12.00
Arte Pizzeria
1467 W Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland
|12" Bruschetta
|$14.99
Fresh diced tomatoes marinated in olive oil, garlic, oregano and basil topped with freshly grated mozzarella and parmesan (no tomato sauce).
|GF Bruschetta
|$14.99
Fresh diced tomatoes marinated in olive oil, garlic, oregano and basil topped with freshly grated mozzarella and parmesan (no tomato sauce).
|16" Bruschetta
|$19.99
Fresh diced tomatoes marinated in olive oil, garlic, oregano and basil topped with freshly grated mozzarella and parmesan (no tomato sauce).