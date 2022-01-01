Buffalo chicken wraps in Loveland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Loveland restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery image

 

Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery

669 Justice Court, Loveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.95
Grilled chicken smothered in our house buffalo sauce with mixed greens, cheese, and cherry tomatoes. Served with a side of Ranch dressing.
More about Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery
Bucks Tavern image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bucks Tavern

3299 West State Route 22/3, Loveland

Avg 4.5 (731 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Our famous chicken tenders, chunked and tossed in buffalo sauce, wrapped along side lettuce, diced tomato, shredded cheese, bleu cheese or ranch, in a warm flour tortilla.
More about Bucks Tavern

