Buffalo chicken wraps in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
More about Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery
Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery
669 Justice Court, Loveland
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.95
Grilled chicken smothered in our house buffalo sauce with mixed greens, cheese, and cherry tomatoes. Served with a side of Ranch dressing.
More about Bucks Tavern
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bucks Tavern
3299 West State Route 22/3, Loveland
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Our famous chicken tenders, chunked and tossed in buffalo sauce, wrapped along side lettuce, diced tomato, shredded cheese, bleu cheese or ranch, in a warm flour tortilla.