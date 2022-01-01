Bisque in Macon

Macon restaurants that serve bisque

Kudzu Seafood Company image

SEAFOOD

Kudzu Seafood Company

512 Poplar St, Macon

Avg 5 (423 reviews)
Takeout
Jam Pups$6.95
(Jambalaya Hushpuppies) Shrimp & sausage jambalaya balls rolled in cheddar panko and deep fried- served with remoulade sauce
Capt Lee’s Combo Basket 2$14.95
Choose from shrimp, grouper, oysters, chicken.Served with choice of 1 side. Also served with cocktail, remoulade, or both sauces. Substitute Scallops or Soft-shell crab Add $3.49
Shrimp Po’boy$10.95
Grilled or Fried shrimp served on a Gambino's French roll dressed with lettuce, tomato, and signature remoulade sauce. Served with choice of one side.
More about Kudzu Seafood Company
Item pic

 

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

1625 Bass rd, Macon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Pepper & Gouda Bisque$7.95
Roasted Red Pepper with smoked Gouda. Served with Pita Bread
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food

