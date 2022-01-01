Tacos in Mammoth Lakes
Mammoth Lakes restaurants that serve tacos
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
6201 Minaret Rd #105, Mammoth Lakes
|(1) Carnitas Taco
|$3.99
|(1) Shrimp Taco
|$4.49
|(1) Fish Taco
|$4.49
Shelter Distilling
100 Canyon Blvd #217, Mammoth Lakes
|Harissa Shrimp Taco
|$6.00
Harissa Shrimp, Red Cabbage, Cilantro, and Sriracha Lime Aioli on a Corn Tortilla
Contains the following:
Crustaceans, Egg, Citrus, Onion, Garlic
|Crispy Confit Pork Belly Taco
|$6.00
Crispy Confit Pork Belly with Pineapple Stormrider Rum Gastrique, Pico de Gallo, and Cilantro on a Gordo Flour Tortilla
Contains the following:
Gluten, Dairy, Egg
|Spicy Chipotle Sweet Potato Taco
|$5.00
Roasted Sweet Potato, Chipotle, Caramelized Onion, Vegan Avocado Crema, and Cilantro on a Corn Tortilla.
Vegan - made on equipment that is also used to cook non-vegan menu items.