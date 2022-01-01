Tacos in Mammoth Lakes

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

 

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6201 Minaret Rd #105, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
Takeout
(1) Carnitas Taco$3.99
(1) Shrimp Taco$4.49
(1) Fish Taco$4.49
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Banner pic

 

Shelter Distilling

100 Canyon Blvd #217, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Harissa Shrimp Taco$6.00
Harissa Shrimp, Red Cabbage, Cilantro, and Sriracha Lime Aioli on a Corn Tortilla
Contains the following:
Crustaceans, Egg, Citrus, Onion, Garlic
Crispy Confit Pork Belly Taco$6.00
Crispy Confit Pork Belly with Pineapple Stormrider Rum Gastrique, Pico de Gallo, and Cilantro on a Gordo Flour Tortilla
Contains the following:
Gluten, Dairy, Egg
Spicy Chipotle Sweet Potato Taco$5.00
Roasted Sweet Potato, Chipotle, Caramelized Onion, Vegan Avocado Crema, and Cilantro on a Corn Tortilla.
Vegan - made on equipment that is also used to cook non-vegan menu items.
More about Shelter Distilling
Salsa's Taqueria image

 

Salsa's Taqueria

588 Old Mammoth Rd #1, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco$5.59
Beer battered deep fried cod fish on a corn tortilla with cabbage, red onion and our chipotle cream sauce.
Sunday Special - Quesa Birria Tacos$14.99
Saturday Special - Quesa Birria Tacos$14.99
More about Salsa's Taqueria

