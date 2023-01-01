Italian salad in Mandeville
Mandeville restaurants that serve italian salad
More about Fat Boy's Pizza - Mandeville
Fat Boy's Pizza - Mandeville
1200 West Causeway Approach, Mandeville
|Italian Salad
|$10.99
|Side Italian Salad
|$5.49
Romaine lettuce, baby greens, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, artichoke hearts, black olives, sliced pepperoni, shaved parmesan and Tuscan Italian dressing
|Side Italian Salad
|$5.49
More about Pontchartrain Po-Boys
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pontchartrain Po-Boys
318 Dalwill Dr, Mandeville
|Grilled Shrimp Italian Salad
|$19.00
Grilled Shrimp over our Italian Salad (Romaine Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes topped with Olive Salad)
|Italian Salad
|$12.00
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Tomato and Red Onions topped with Olive Salad Mix