Italian salad in Mandeville

Mandeville restaurants
Mandeville restaurants that serve italian salad

Item pic

 

Fat Boy's Pizza - Mandeville

1200 West Causeway Approach, Mandeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Italian Salad$10.99
Italian Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce, baby greens, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, artichoke hearts, black olives, sliced pepperoni, shaved parmesan and Tuscan Italian dressing
Side Italian Salad$5.49
More about Fat Boy's Pizza - Mandeville
Pontchartrain Po-Boys image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pontchartrain Po-Boys

318 Dalwill Dr, Mandeville

Avg 4.7 (1095 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Italian Salad$19.00
Grilled Shrimp over our Italian Salad (Romaine Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes topped with Olive Salad)
Italian Salad$12.00
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Tomato and Red Onions topped with Olive Salad Mix
More about Pontchartrain Po-Boys

Hammond

