Soft shell crabs in Mandeville
Mandeville restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
More about Rusty Pelican - Mandeville
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rusty Pelican - Mandeville
500 Girod St, Mandeville
|Soft Shell Crab
|$15.99
More about Pontchartrain Po-Boys
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pontchartrain Po-Boys
318 Dalwill Dr, Mandeville
|ONE Fried Soft-Shell Crab Platter
|$18.00
|Soft-Shell Crab
|Soft Shell Crab & Dozen Shrimp +
|$24.00
One Soft Shell Crab, One Dozen Fried Shrimp and your choice of ONE 8oz Cup of either Gumbo or Bisque