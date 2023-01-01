Tuna steaks in Mandeville
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pontchartrain Po-Boys
318 Dalwill Dr, Mandeville
|TUNA Steak Grilled
|$15.00
6oz Grilled Tuna Steak served with your choice of ONE side option
|Grilled Tuna Steak House Salad
|$15.00
6oz Grilled Tuna Steak on our House Salad (Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions and Tomato Wedges) served with your Dressing Choice on the Side
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Times Grill - Mandeville
1896 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville
|Blackend Ahi Tuna Steak
|$18.49
Blackened 6 oz Ahi tuna steak served with your choice of two sides.
|Grilled Ahi Tuna Steak
|$18.49
6oz Grilled ahi tuna served with your choice of two sides