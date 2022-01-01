Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried rice in
Marietta
/
Marietta
/
Fried Rice
Marietta restaurants that serve fried rice
Xengo Restaurant
3162 Johnson Ferry Rd #420, Marietta
No reviews yet
Side Fried Rice
$4.50
Hawaiian Fried Rice Lunch
$10.50
Spicy Basil Fried Rice Lunch
$9.00
More about Xengo Restaurant
Turmeric
1043 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta
No reviews yet
Vegetable Fried Rice
$12.00
More about Turmeric
Browse other tasty dishes in Marietta
Grits
Gobi Manchurian
Pudding
Cheesecake
Chicken Sandwiches
Chutney
Waffles
Po Boy
More near Marietta to explore
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(639 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Smyrna
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Woodstock
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Kennesaw
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Acworth
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Austell
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Hiram
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(639 restaurants)
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Athens
Avg 4.5
(49 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1022 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(311 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(387 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston