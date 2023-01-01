Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp tacos in
Marietta
/
Marietta
/
Shrimp Tacos
Marietta restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Green Coyote
255 Village Parkway NE Ste 330, Marietta
No reviews yet
Shrimp Taco
$5.00
crispy shrimp, corn & heirloom tomato pico, chipotle mayo
More about Green Coyote
GOOD KITCHEN + MARKET
116 Margaret Avenue, Marietta
No reviews yet
Shrimp and Avocado Tacos
$15.00
More about GOOD KITCHEN + MARKET
Browse other tasty dishes in Marietta
Brulee
Snapper
Quinoa Salad
Reuben
Tandoori
Lobsters
Chicken Tenders
Coconut Curry
More near Marietta to explore
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(703 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Woodstock
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Kennesaw
Avg 4.1
(19 restaurants)
Smyrna
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Acworth
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Austell
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Hiram
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(703 restaurants)
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Athens
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1054 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(346 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(164 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(390 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(165 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston