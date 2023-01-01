Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Marietta

Marietta restaurants
Marietta restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

Green Coyote

255 Village Parkway NE Ste 330, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Taco$5.00
crispy shrimp, corn & heirloom tomato pico, chipotle mayo
More about Green Coyote
Good Kitchen & Market image

 

GOOD KITCHEN + MARKET

116 Margaret Avenue, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp and Avocado Tacos$15.00
More about GOOD KITCHEN + MARKET

