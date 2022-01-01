French toast in Marrero

Joe's Cafe image

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Joe's Cafe

2691 Barataria Blvd, Marrero

Avg 4 (687 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Eggrolls w/ Pepper Jelly$8.49
A big seller at Joe's if you like spicy, this is for you. Egg Rolls stuffed with shrimp, crawfish, seasoning and cheeses, deep fried to perfection, Served with Pepper Jelly for dipping
Breakfast Quesadilla$5.48
Scrambled eggs, cheese, and meat, served on a flour tortilla. Comes with one sour cream and one salsa
Side French Toast$3.83
Texas Toast dipped in a rich egg batter, served golden brown and lightly dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and syrup.
More about Joe's Cafe
Joe's Cafe image

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Joe's Cafe

5957 Lapalco Blvd, Marrero

Avg 4.1 (444 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Country Breakfast$8.08
2 eggs, choice of sausage, smoked sausage, bacon or ham, grits or hash browns with toast, biscuit or croissant*
Side Bacon$2.36
Crispy Bacon served along side many choices or add to any of our yummy sandwiches.
Double Pork Chop Breakfast$10.17
Grilled or Fried double pork chop, 2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread of choice.
More about Joe's Cafe

