Chili in
Marshall
/
Marshall
/
Chili
Marshall restaurants that serve chili
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Copper Pub
133 W Michigan Ave, Marshall
Avg 4.8
(142 reviews)
Chili Cheese Fries*
$8.00
Chili Cheese Fries
$8.00
More about Copper Pub
Grand River Brewery - Marshall -
101 w michigan ave, marshall
No reviews yet
Chili Bowl
$12.00
More about Grand River Brewery - Marshall -
