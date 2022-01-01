Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Massapequa
/
Massapequa
/
Cake
Massapequa restaurants that serve cake
Lindenhurst Diner
195 East Montauk Highway, Lindenhurst
No reviews yet
Layer cake
$5.25
More about Lindenhurst Diner
Sup Vietnamese Pho & Grill - Massapequa
998 Carmans Rd, Massapequa
No reviews yet
Pistachio Cake
$7.00
Shrimp Patty Cakes
$12.00
pan-seared shrimp patties served with Bibb lettuce & vibrant “nuoc cham” dipping sauce
More about Sup Vietnamese Pho & Grill - Massapequa
Browse other tasty dishes in Massapequa
Shrimp Fried Rice
Quesadillas
Cookies
Chili
Vegetable Fried Rice
Pancakes
Sweet Potato Fries
Chicken Fried Rice
More near Massapequa to explore
Farmingdale
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Bellmore
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Freeport
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Hicksville
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Amityville
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Massapequa Park
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
East Meadow
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Plainview
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Merrick
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1773 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(298 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(612 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(148 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(255 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(257 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston