Cookies in Massapequa

Massapequa
/
Massapequa
/
Cookies
Massapequa restaurants that serve cookies
Lindenhurst Diner
195 East Montauk Highway, Lindenhurst
No reviews yet
Cookie
$2.95
Vegan Cookie (1)
$6.50
More about Lindenhurst Diner
Jen's Chinese Food
1336 Hicksville Road, Massapequa
Avg 4.2
(238 reviews)
Fortune Cookies [5]
$1.00
More about Jen's Chinese Food
