Steak sandwiches in Massapequa Park

Go
Massapequa Park restaurants
Toast

Massapequa Park restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Mercato Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

Mercato Kitchen & Cocktails

4958 Merrick Road, Massapequa Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sliced Steak Sandwich$22.95
More about Mercato Kitchen & Cocktails
Steak Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Tap Room - Massapequa Park

1010 Park Blvd, Massapequa Park

Avg 4.3 (1614 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Sandwich$18.00
Sliced skirt steak topped with sautéed spinach, roasted tomatoes, avocado and red onions. Drizzled with a chipotle aioli sauce on ciabatta bread.
More about The Tap Room - Massapequa Park

Browse other tasty dishes in Massapequa Park

Tacos

Map

More near Massapequa Park to explore

Farmingdale

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Massapequa

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bellmore

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

East Meadow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hicksville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Amityville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Merrick

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston