Cobb salad in Matawan
Matawan restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Town Square Diner
Town Square Diner
1077 NJ-34 # G, Aberdeen
|Cobb Salad
|$17.49
Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg & Romaine Lettuce
More about Henny Penny - Aberdeen - Aberdeen
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • SUBS
Henny Penny - Aberdeen - Aberdeen
1071 New Jersey Highway 34, Strathmore
|Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Mixed greens, crispy bacon, blue cheese crumbled, hard boiled eggs, with your choice of salad dressing.