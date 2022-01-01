Quesadillas in Medina

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Guys Pizza Co. Medina

800 Lafayette Road, Medina

Avg 4.3 (212 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
Grilled Chicken, artichokes, mushrooms, tomatoes, with melted cheddar and provolone. Served with Sour cream and salsa.
Veggie Quesadilla$8.49
Spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, onion, artichokes, black olives with melted cheddar and provolone cheeses. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
Grilled buffalo chicken strips, banana peppers and tomatoes, served with side of ranch.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny J's

925 N Court St, Medina

Avg 4.5 (2964 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Quesadilla$10.99
Cajun seasoned shell with cheddar jack cheese, grilled chicken, tomato, red pepper & onion. Served with salsa and sour cream. 
Breakfast Quesadilla$9.99
Holiday country sausage, scrambled eggs, cheddar jack cheese, peppers and onions. Served with salsa.
