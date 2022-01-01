Quesadillas in Medina
Medina restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Guys Pizza Co. Medina
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Guys Pizza Co. Medina
800 Lafayette Road, Medina
|Baja Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken, artichokes, mushrooms, tomatoes, with melted cheddar and provolone. Served with Sour cream and salsa.
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$8.49
Spinach, tomatoes, green peppers, onion, artichokes, black olives with melted cheddar and provolone cheeses. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.99
Grilled buffalo chicken strips, banana peppers and tomatoes, served with side of ranch.
More about Johnny J's
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Johnny J's
925 N Court St, Medina
|Blackened Quesadilla
|$10.99
Cajun seasoned shell with cheddar jack cheese, grilled chicken, tomato, red pepper & onion. Served with salsa and sour cream.
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$9.99
Holiday country sausage, scrambled eggs, cheddar jack cheese, peppers and onions. Served with salsa.