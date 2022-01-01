Cheeseburgers in Medina
Medina restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
GRILL
Foundry Social
333 Foundry Street, Medina
|Cheeseburger Slider
|$8.00
A beautiful beef patty, mildly seasoned and served on a soft slider bun. Topped with yellow American cheese, wonderfully melted. Caution, never stand between a kid and this burger! Served with your choice of pinwheel fries, tater tots, or white cheddar mac & cheese. Also includes a mixed fruit cup.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Guys Pizza Co. Medina
800 Lafayette Road, Medina
|Cheeseburger
|$10.99
Choice of American, cheddar, provolone or pepperjack. Topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Fries on the side.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.99
Choice of American, cheddar, provolone or pepperjack. Topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Fries on the side.
The Farmer's Table
320 South Court Street, Suite 100, Medina
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$9.00