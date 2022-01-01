Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Medina

Medina restaurants
Medina restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Crispy Chicken Fingers image

GRILL

Foundry Social

333 Foundry Street, Medina

Avg 4.8 (132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Fingers$13.00
Your childhood dream has come true. This kids meal has now become an adult appetizer with five chicken fingers. There is no toy, but you do get to choose 2 of your favorite sauces- our famous BBQ, spicy BBQ, buffalo, Nashville hot, ranch, or bleu cheese.
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
Tender, breaded chicken tenders fried crispy and golden brown.
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Guys Pizza Co. Medina

800 Lafayette Road, Medina

Avg 4.3 (212 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Salad$9.99
Chopped romaine with breaded chicken, served with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, croutons.
The Farmer's Table image

 

The Farmer's Table

320 South Court Street, Suite 100, Medina

Avg 4.7 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Kids-Chicken Tenders$9.00
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny J's

925 N Court St, Medina

Avg 4.5 (2964 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Fried Chicken Tenders
Served with choice of crispy fries, tater tots or apple slices. Choice of BBQ, ranch or honey mustard sauce.
Chicken Tender Dinner$12.99
Fried, grilled or spicy chicken strips. Served with two sides and a wing dipping sauce.
Chicken Tenders$9.79
Fried, grilled or spicy. Served with your choice of wing dipping sauce.
TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi image

SUSHI • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi

985 Boardman Alley, Medina

Avg 4.5 (783 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders$7.50
three breaded chicken strips, ranch dipping sauce
Grilled Chicken Strips$7.50
grilled local chicken breast, ranch dipping sauce
