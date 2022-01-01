Chicken tenders in Medina
Medina restaurants that serve chicken tenders
GRILL
Foundry Social
333 Foundry Street, Medina
|Crispy Chicken Fingers
|$13.00
Your childhood dream has come true. This kids meal has now become an adult appetizer with five chicken fingers. There is no toy, but you do get to choose 2 of your favorite sauces- our famous BBQ, spicy BBQ, buffalo, Nashville hot, ranch, or bleu cheese.
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
Tender, breaded chicken tenders fried crispy and golden brown.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Guys Pizza Co. Medina
800 Lafayette Road, Medina
|Chicken Tender Salad
|$9.99
Chopped romaine with breaded chicken, served with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, croutons.
The Farmer's Table
320 South Court Street, Suite 100, Medina
|Kids-Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Johnny J's
925 N Court St, Medina
|Kids Fried Chicken Tenders
Served with choice of crispy fries, tater tots or apple slices. Choice of BBQ, ranch or honey mustard sauce.
|Chicken Tender Dinner
|$12.99
Fried, grilled or spicy chicken strips. Served with two sides and a wing dipping sauce.
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.79
Fried, grilled or spicy. Served with your choice of wing dipping sauce.