Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Medina

Go
Medina restaurants
Toast

Medina restaurants that serve waffles

The Farmer's Table image

 

The Farmer's Table

320 South Court Street, Suite 100, Medina

Avg 4.7 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Belgium Waffle$12.00
More about The Farmer's Table
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny J's

925 N Court St, Medina

Avg 4.5 (2964 reviews)
Takeout
Side Waffle$2.99
Chicken and Waffles$11.99
Panko fried chicken tenders, potato waffles, maple syrup and sausage gravy.
Side Loaded Waffle$3.99
Topped with nacho cheese, bacon and green onion.
More about Johnny J's

Browse other tasty dishes in Medina

Tacos

Philly Cheesesteaks

Muffins

Chicken Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Grilled Chicken

Cheesecake

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Medina to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Strongsville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Brecksville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston