Waffles in Medina
Medina restaurants that serve waffles
The Farmer's Table
320 South Court Street, Suite 100, Medina
|Belgium Waffle
|$12.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Johnny J's
925 N Court St, Medina
|Side Waffle
|$2.99
|Chicken and Waffles
|$11.99
Panko fried chicken tenders, potato waffles, maple syrup and sausage gravy.
|Side Loaded Waffle
|$3.99
Topped with nacho cheese, bacon and green onion.