Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hot chocolate in
Melbourne
/
Melbourne
/
Hot Chocolate
Melbourne restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Apocalypse Coffee Roasters
454 N Harbor City Blvd, Melbourne
Avg 4.9
(502 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
$4.50
Steamed Milk with Chocolate
More about Apocalypse Coffee Roasters
Bagel 13 - Melbourne
1301 South Babcock St., Melbourne
No reviews yet
Large Hot Chocolate
$3.29
More about Bagel 13 - Melbourne
Browse other tasty dishes in Melbourne
Hummus
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Grilled Chicken
Greek Salad
Cheesecake
Bread Pudding
Shrimp Basket
Lox
More near Melbourne to explore
Cocoa Beach
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Titusville
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Vero Beach
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Saint Cloud
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Cocoa
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Satellite Beach
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Rockledge
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Indialantic
No reviews yet
Merritt Island
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(233 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(287 restaurants)
Ocala
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(107 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(849 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(231 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(346 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston