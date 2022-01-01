Stew in Melbourne

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Melbourne restaurants that serve stew

Pizza Gallery & Grill image

 

Pizza Gallery & Grill

2250 Town Center Ave, Viera

No reviews yet
Takeout
Keto Stew$20.00
braised short rib, onion, carrot, celery, garlic, potato and mushroom
More about Pizza Gallery & Grill
Meg O’Malley’s image

 

Meg O’Malley’s

812 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banger and Mash w/ Stew Topper$15.99
Irish sausages(Pork) on a mound of colcannon with our Irish Stew in place of the gravy. Served with buttered cabbage, and brown bread.
Irish Stew(Small)$8.99
Tender chunks of beef simmered in a rich broth with potatoes, root vegetables, and fresh herbs.
Irish Stew$12.99
Tender chunks of beef simmered in a rich broth with potatoes, root vegetables, and fresh herbs. Served with buttered cabbage and brown bread.
More about Meg O’Malley’s

