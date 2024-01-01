Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Melbourne

Melbourne restaurants
Toast

Melbourne restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Urban Prime Marketplace

2435 Metfield Drive, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.99
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber
More about Urban Prime Marketplace
Makotos Japenese Steakhouse

785 S Babcock Street, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.75
Spicy tuna and cucumber.
More about Makotos Japenese Steakhouse

