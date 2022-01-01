Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Melbourne

Melbourne restaurants
Melbourne restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Twisted Fin

7954 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Grilled Chicken or Almost Chicken (plant based protein) served on a challah bun, lettuce, tomato, onion and remoulade.
Gator's Dockside image

 

Gator's Dockside

4200 N. Wickham Rd, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
Long Doggers image

 

Long Doggers

4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Served with lettuce, Tomato and onion. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!
Grilled Chicken Sandwich- G.F.$11.99
Served with lettuce, Tomato and onion. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!
Cool Ranch Chicken Sandwich$11.49
Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Spice it up! Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hemingway's Tavern

1800 W Hibiscus #115, Melbourne

Avg 4.5 (1165 reviews)
Takeout
Caribbean Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Meg O’Malley’s image

 

Meg O’Malley’s

812 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich$11.99
Hand breaded, with all the fixings on a toasted potato bun.
Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Chargrilled, blackened, or teriyaki chicken breast with all the fixings on a toasted potato bun.
Long Doggers image

 

Long Doggers

2870 Post Rd, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Served with lettuce, Tomato and onion. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!
Cool Ranch Chicken Sandwich$11.49
Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Spice it up! Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!
