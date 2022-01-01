Chicken sandwiches in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Twisted Fin
7954 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Grilled Chicken or Almost Chicken (plant based protein) served on a challah bun, lettuce, tomato, onion and remoulade.
Gator's Dockside
4200 N. Wickham Rd, Melbourne
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
Long Doggers
4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Served with lettuce, Tomato and onion. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich- G.F.
|$11.99
Served with lettuce, Tomato and onion. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!
|Cool Ranch Chicken Sandwich
|$11.49
Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Spice it up! Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!
FRENCH FRIES
Hemingway's Tavern
1800 W Hibiscus #115, Melbourne
|Caribbean Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Meg O’Malley’s
812 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne
|Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$11.99
Hand breaded, with all the fixings on a toasted potato bun.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Chargrilled, blackened, or teriyaki chicken breast with all the fixings on a toasted potato bun.
