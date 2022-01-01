Nachos in Mentor

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mentor restaurants
Toast

Mentor restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

PIZZA

Tony Sacco's

7850 Mentor Ave, Mentor

Avg 4.5 (1238 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Nachos$13.00
Crostini covered in Mozzarella, topped with Italian Sausage, Roasted Onions, Banana Peppers, Roasted Garlic and Grape Tomatoes. Finished with Roasted Garlic Oil, Fresh Basil, and a side of scratch-made Spicy Marinara.
More about Tony Sacco's
Item pic

 

Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits

9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8, Mentor

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos$14.00
Ahi Tuna, pickled onions, scallions and sesame seeds over fried wonton chips drizzled with a wasabi cream sauce
Nachos - Family Pack$16.00
A nacho party pack perfect for the big game! Add one of our delicious proteins to fill it out! Includes Fried Wontons, pico de gallo, our house cheese sauce and jalapenos!
More about Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits

