Nachos in Mentor

Tony Sacco's
7850 Mentor Ave, Mentor
|Italian Nachos
|$13.00
Crostini covered in Mozzarella, topped with Italian Sausage, Roasted Onions, Banana Peppers, Roasted Garlic and Grape Tomatoes. Finished with Roasted Garlic Oil, Fresh Basil, and a side of scratch-made Spicy Marinara.
Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits
9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8, Mentor
|Ahi Tuna Poke Nachos
|$14.00
Ahi Tuna, pickled onions, scallions and sesame seeds over fried wonton chips drizzled with a wasabi cream sauce
|Nachos - Family Pack
|$16.00
A nacho party pack perfect for the big game! Add one of our delicious proteins to fill it out! Includes Fried Wontons, pico de gallo, our house cheese sauce and jalapenos!