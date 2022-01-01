Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Merrick

Merrick restaurants
Merrick restaurants that serve paninis

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Diner Boys

2221 Jerusalem Avenue, Merrick

Avg 4.6 (660 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steakhouse Panini$16.75
Skirt steak, caramelized onions, bleu cheese, A1 sauce. On ciabatta & served with fries, pickle & slaw.
Greek Panini$14.50
Gyro meat, onion, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce. On ciabatta & served with fries, pickle & slaw.
Honey BBQ Panini$14.50
Chicken cutlet, cheddar, bacon, sauteed onions, avocado. On ciabatta & served with fries, pickle & slaw.
Galleria Pizza image

 

Galleria Pizza

-1339 merrick Ave, North Merrick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fiorentina Panini$10.00
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, and arugola with a balsamic reduction. Served on grilled brick oven ciabatta bread or hero.
Rosa Nero Panini$11.00
Sausage and broccoli rabe with melted provolone. Served on grilled brick oven ciabatta bread or hero.
Roma Bella Panini$11.00
Grilled chicken, eggplant, romaine lettuce, tomato, and melted mozzarella. Served on grilled brick oven ciabatta bread or hero.
