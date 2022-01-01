Paninis in Merrick
Merrick restaurants that serve paninis
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Diner Boys
2221 Jerusalem Avenue, Merrick
|Steakhouse Panini
|$16.75
Skirt steak, caramelized onions, bleu cheese, A1 sauce. On ciabatta & served with fries, pickle & slaw.
|Greek Panini
|$14.50
Gyro meat, onion, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce. On ciabatta & served with fries, pickle & slaw.
|Honey BBQ Panini
|$14.50
Chicken cutlet, cheddar, bacon, sauteed onions, avocado. On ciabatta & served with fries, pickle & slaw.
Galleria Pizza
-1339 merrick Ave, North Merrick
|Fiorentina Panini
|$10.00
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, and arugola with a balsamic reduction. Served on grilled brick oven ciabatta bread or hero.
|Rosa Nero Panini
|$11.00
Sausage and broccoli rabe with melted provolone. Served on grilled brick oven ciabatta bread or hero.
|Roma Bella Panini
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, eggplant, romaine lettuce, tomato, and melted mozzarella. Served on grilled brick oven ciabatta bread or hero.