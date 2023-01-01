Chipotle chicken in Mesa

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mesa restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Consumer pic

 

Canyon Vistas - 6601 E US Hwy 60

6601 E US Hwy 60, Gold Canyon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chipotle Chicken Avocado melt$12.95
Oven roasted chicken breast, melted cheese, sliced avocado, tomato, lettuce and topped with chipotle mayo. Comes with our Signature house chips and a pickle spear.
More about Canyon Vistas - 6601 E US Hwy 60
Consumer pic

 

Val Vista Villages - 233 N Val Vista Dr

233 N Val Vista Dr, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chipotle Chicken Avocado melt$12.95
Oven roasted chicken breast, melted cheese, sliced avocado, tomato, lettuce and topped with chipotle mayo. Comes with our Signature house chips and a pickle spear.
More about Val Vista Villages - 233 N Val Vista Dr

