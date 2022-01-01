Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chalupas in
Mesquite
/
Mesquite
/
Chalupas
Mesquite restaurants that serve chalupas
TACOS • GRILL
Posados Cafe
4000 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite
Avg 3.8
(451 reviews)
Beef Chalupa
$3.49
More about Posados Cafe
El Fenix
3904 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite
No reviews yet
Two Chalupas
$7.99
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, our special taco dressing & aged cheddar cheese.
More about El Fenix
Browse other tasty dishes in Mesquite
Cheese Enchiladas
Cheeseburgers
Tamales
Street Tacos
Chicken Fajitas
Quesadillas
Fajitas
Burritos
More near Mesquite to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(499 restaurants)
Richardson
Avg 4.2
(56 restaurants)
Garland
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Rockwall
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Forney
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Rowlett
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Wylie
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Duncanville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(499 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Waco
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(526 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(82 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(154 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(68 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(156 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(343 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston