Chalupas in Mesquite

Mesquite restaurants
Mesquite restaurants that serve chalupas

Posados Cafe image

TACOS • GRILL

Posados Cafe

4000 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (451 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Chalupa$3.49
More about Posados Cafe
Main pic

 

El Fenix

3904 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite

No reviews yet
Takeout
Two Chalupas$7.99
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, our special taco dressing & aged cheddar cheese.
More about El Fenix

