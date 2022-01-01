Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Mesquite

Mesquite restaurants
Mesquite restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Posados Cafe image

TACOS • GRILL

Posados Cafe

4000 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (451 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tortilla Soup$2.99
Tortilla Soup$7.29
Topped with tortilla strips, avocado, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and cilantro.
More about Posados Cafe
Item pic

 

El Fenix

3904 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite

No reviews yet
Takeout
Our Famous Tortilla Soup - Large$7.99
Tomatoes, onions, cilantro & spices, topped with crispy tortilla strips, Chihuahua cheese & chunks of avocado.
Chicken Tortilla Soup - Large$8.99
Our Famous Tortilla Soup with rice & shredded chicken breast.
More about El Fenix

