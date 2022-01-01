Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Mesquite

Mesquite restaurants
Mesquite restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

TACOS • GRILL

Posados Cafe

4000 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (451 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Chicken Fajita Dinner$21.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Beef, Chicken, & Shrimp Combo Fajita Dinner$21.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Chicken Fajita Dinner$18.89
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
More about Posados Cafe
El Fenix

3904 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Chicken Enchilada Plate$11.99
Cheese Enchiladas topped with Fajita Chicken & sour cream sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
More about El Fenix

