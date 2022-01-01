Chicken salad in Miami Beach
Miami Beach restaurants that serve chicken salad
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Carrot Express
1755 Alton rd, Miami Beach
|Chicken Salad Platter
|$15.95
served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
Cafe Americano
1144 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH
|Crispy Chicken Salad*
|$22.00
Crispy fried chicken, romaine & kale, heirloom tomatoes, smoked bleu cheese crumbles, apple-wood smoked
bacon, avocado, red onions, radish & smoked bleu cheese vinaigrette.
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
1318 Alton Road, Miami Beach
|Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a bed of Greek salad with salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Roasters 'N Toasters
525 Arthur Godfrey Rd, Miami Beach
|Chicken Salad (lb.)
Carrot Express
7145 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
|Chicken Salad Platter
|$15.95
served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo