Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Miami Beach

Go
Miami Beach restaurants
Toast

Miami Beach restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Carrot Express

1755 Alton rd, Miami Beach

Avg 4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Platter$15.95
served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
More about Carrot Express
Cafe Americano image

 

Cafe Americano

1144 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad*$22.00
Crispy fried chicken, romaine & kale, heirloom tomatoes, smoked bleu cheese crumbles, apple-wood smoked
bacon, avocado, red onions, radish & smoked bleu cheese vinaigrette.
More about Cafe Americano
Chicken Salad image

 

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen

1318 Alton Road, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$14.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a bed of Greek salad with salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
Roasters 'N Toasters image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Roasters 'N Toasters

525 Arthur Godfrey Rd, Miami Beach

Avg 4.2 (1339 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad (lb.)
More about Roasters 'N Toasters
Item pic

 

Carrot Express

7145 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Platter$15.95
served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
More about Carrot Express
Restaurant banner

 

Morgans @ Arlen Beach

5701 Collins ave, Miami Beach

Avg 4.5 (30 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Avocado Ceaser Salad$20.00
More about Morgans @ Arlen Beach

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami Beach

Tiramisu

Flautas

Flank Steaks

Hummus

Cuban Sandwiches

Ball Soup

Carrot Cake

Grits

Map

More near Miami Beach to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (90 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (510 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston