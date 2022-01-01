Huevos rancheros in Miami Beach
Miami Beach restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Carrot Express
1755 Alton rd, Miami Beach
|Huevos Rancheros Burrito
|$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Naked Taco - Miami Beach
1111 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
|Huevos Rancheros
|$16.00
double stuffed cheese tortilla + 2 fried eggs + avocado + salsa + cheddar cheese + enchilada sauce
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Local House
400 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach
|Huevos Rancheros
|$18.00
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, avocado, bell peppers, crema, black bean puree, cilantro, home fries