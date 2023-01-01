Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura rolls in Miami Beach

Miami Beach restaurants
Miami Beach restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls

Shrimp Tempura Cut Roll 8pc image

 

Koa Poke - Miami Beach

1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Cut Roll 8pc$14.00
More about Koa Poke - Miami Beach
Consumer pic

 

Sushi Bichi

7330 Ocean Terrace, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.00
Shrimp Tempura, Sesame Seed
More about Sushi Bichi

