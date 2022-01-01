Cake in Miami Beach
Miami Beach restaurants that serve cake
The Patio
100 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach
|Maine lobster snow crab cakes
|$20.00
|Molten chocolate cake
|$12.00
|Molten Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
New Campo Argentino
6954 Collins ave, Miami Beach
|Balcarce Cake
|$10.00
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Carrot Express
1755 Alton rd, Miami Beach
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.95
|Carrot Cake
|$6.95
|Carrot Cake & Pecan Cookie (D'nomad)
|$6.49
Cafe Americano
1144 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH
|Giant Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
Five towering layers of rich ganache and moist chocolate cake, dark chocolate sauce & whipped cream
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Local House
400 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$23.00
Basil citrus cream sauce, spinach, home fries
Yardbird
1600 Lenox Ave, Miami Beach
|Bourbon Bacon Chocolate Cake
|$21.00
Nutella frosting, Bourbon salted caramel, vanilla ice cream
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Stiltsville Fish Bar
1787 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach
|Crab Cakes
local blue lump crab, pickled root slaw & horseradish remoulade sauce
