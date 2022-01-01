Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Michigan City

Michigan City restaurants
Michigan City restaurants that serve veggie burgers

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

The Boathouse Grill

701 Washington St, Michigan City

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Burger$11.69
More about The Boathouse Grill
GRILL

Creekside Bar & Grill

3015 E Michigan Blvd, Michigan City

Avg 4.6 (301 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Burger$14.00
More about Creekside Bar & Grill

