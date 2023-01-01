Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Middlebury

Middlebury restaurants
Middlebury restaurants that serve tomato soup

Haymaker Bun Co. image

 

Haymaker Bun Co.

7 Bakery Lane, Middlebury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caramelized Onion & Tomato Soup$10.00
with downhill sourdough.
More about Haymaker Bun Co.
Banner pic

 

Otter EAST - Deli & Bakery - in EAST Middlebury

51 Ossie Road, East Middlebury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$10.00
More about Otter EAST - Deli & Bakery - in EAST Middlebury

