Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tomato soup in
Middlebury
/
Middlebury
/
Tomato Soup
Middlebury restaurants that serve tomato soup
Haymaker Bun Co.
7 Bakery Lane, Middlebury
No reviews yet
Caramelized Onion & Tomato Soup
$10.00
with downhill sourdough.
More about Haymaker Bun Co.
Otter EAST - Deli & Bakery - in EAST Middlebury
51 Ossie Road, East Middlebury
No reviews yet
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
$10.00
More about Otter EAST - Deli & Bakery - in EAST Middlebury
Browse other tasty dishes in Middlebury
Cake
Cappuccino
Salmon
Reuben
Chicken Salad
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chai Lattes
Muffins
More near Middlebury to explore
Burlington
Avg 4.5
(48 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Killington
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Winooski
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Williston
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
South Burlington
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Montpelier
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Waterbury
No reviews yet
Waitsfield
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Burlington
Avg 4.5
(48 restaurants)
Glens Falls
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(472 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1055 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(93 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(256 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston