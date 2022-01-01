Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Middletown

Middletown restaurants
Middletown restaurants that serve chili

Eli Cannons Tap Room image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Eli Cannons Tap Room

695 Main Street, Middletown

Avg 3.5 (160 reviews)
Takeout
Beer Chili$12.00
House made spicy ground beef chili topped with sour cream, fresh jalapenos, and shredded cheese served with tortilla chips
More about Eli Cannons Tap Room
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Harrie's Jailhouse

51 Warwick Street, Middletown

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Chili$11.00
meadow meat ground beef simmered with beans and spices served with sour cream scallions and cheesy toast
Chili Cheese Fries$9.00
More about Harrie's Jailhouse
Coyote Blue Cafe image

 

Coyote Blue Cafe

1960 Saybrook Rd, Middletown

Avg 4.1 (467 reviews)
Takeout
Rio Bravo Chili Con Carne Bowl$7.25
ground beef & red kidney beans simmered with onions, peppers, tomatoes & jalapenos ~ topped with cheese & sour cream served with our cactus corn bread
Rio Bravo Chili Con Carne Cup$4.75
ground beef & red kidney beans simmered with onions, peppers, tomatoes & jalapenos ~ topped with cheese & sour cream served with our cactus corn bread
More about Coyote Blue Cafe

