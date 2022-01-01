Chili in Middletown
Middletown restaurants that serve chili
More about Eli Cannons Tap Room
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Eli Cannons Tap Room
695 Main Street, Middletown
|Beer Chili
|$12.00
House made spicy ground beef chili topped with sour cream, fresh jalapenos, and shredded cheese served with tortilla chips
More about Harrie's Jailhouse
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Harrie's Jailhouse
51 Warwick Street, Middletown
|Chili
|$11.00
meadow meat ground beef simmered with beans and spices served with sour cream scallions and cheesy toast
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$9.00
More about Coyote Blue Cafe
Coyote Blue Cafe
1960 Saybrook Rd, Middletown
|Rio Bravo Chili Con Carne Bowl
|$7.25
ground beef & red kidney beans simmered with onions, peppers, tomatoes & jalapenos ~ topped with cheese & sour cream served with our cactus corn bread
|Rio Bravo Chili Con Carne Cup
|$4.75
ground beef & red kidney beans simmered with onions, peppers, tomatoes & jalapenos ~ topped with cheese & sour cream served with our cactus corn bread