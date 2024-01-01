Shrimp salad in Middletown
Middletown restaurants that serve shrimp salad
More about Crooked Hammock Brewery - Middletown
Crooked Hammock Brewery - Middletown
316 Auto Park Drive, Middletown
|Grilled Shrimp Taco Salad
|$21.95
grilled shrimp skewers, crisp romaine, avocado, pico de gallo, fire roasted corn, chipotle crema, Cuban mojo vinaigrette, chili dusted corn tortillas
More about Los Machados - Middletown
Los Machados - Middletown
600 N Broad St, Ste 18, Middletown
|238 - SHRIMP TACOS SALAD*
|$16.80
Fajita-style shrimp with beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & grated cheese.
|63 - GRILLED SALMON & SHRIMP SALAD
|$17.40
Grilled tilapia & shrimp over a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, croutons & grated cheese with guacamole on the side.