Taco salad in Middletown
Middletown restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Crooked Hammock Brewery - Middletown
Crooked Hammock Brewery - Middletown
316 Auto Park Drive, Middletown
|Grilled Shrimp Taco Salad
|$21.95
grilled shrimp skewers, crisp romaine, avocado, pico de gallo, fire roasted corn, chipotle crema, Cuban mojo vinaigrette, chili dusted corn tortillas
More about Los Machados - Middletown
Los Machados - Middletown
600 N Broad St, Ste 18, Middletown
|64 - FAJITA TACO SALAD
|$15.54
Crispy flour tortilla filled with grilled, fajita-style chicken or beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & grated cheese.
|251 - TACO SALAD JR
|$5.94
Chicken or beef, rice & beans. With cheese on top.
|238 - SHRIMP TACOS SALAD*
|$16.80
Fajita-style shrimp with beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & grated cheese.