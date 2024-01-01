Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Middletown

Go
Middletown restaurants
Toast

Middletown restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

 

Crooked Hammock Brewery - Middletown

316 Auto Park Drive, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Taco Salad$21.95
grilled shrimp skewers, crisp romaine, avocado, pico de gallo, fire roasted corn, chipotle crema, Cuban mojo vinaigrette, chili dusted corn tortillas
More about Crooked Hammock Brewery - Middletown
Item pic

 

Los Machados - Middletown

600 N Broad St, Ste 18, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
64 - FAJITA TACO SALAD$15.54
Crispy flour tortilla filled with grilled, fajita-style chicken or beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & grated cheese.
251 - TACO SALAD JR$5.94
Chicken or beef, rice & beans. With cheese on top.
238 - SHRIMP TACOS SALAD*$16.80
Fajita-style shrimp with beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & grated cheese.
More about Los Machados - Middletown

Browse other tasty dishes in Middletown

Chicken Tenders

Garlic Cheese Bread

Mac And Cheese

Curry

Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad

Cake

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Middletown to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Aberdeen

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Havre De Grace

No reviews yet

Smyrna

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Port Deposit

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

North East

No reviews yet

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dover

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (743 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (500 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (130 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (554 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (125 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (757 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston