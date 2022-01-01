Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Midland

Midland restaurants
Midland restaurants that serve tacos

FRENCH FRIES

Midland Brewing Company

5011 N. Saginaw Road, Midland

Avg 4.1 (502 reviews)
Takeout
Jenny's Carnitas Tacos$17.00
Traditional pork Carnitas with red onion, salsa verde, queso fresco, Mexican crema and cilantro on corn tortillas. Served with jalapeno spiced black beans
More about Midland Brewing Company
TEXAS TRAIL HAND TACOS image

 

Molasses Smokehouse & Bar

201 E. Main St., Midland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FEATURED TACO$7.00
TUESDAY ONLY! Smoked Tri Tip with grilled onions and queso cheese. Your choice of a house made side
TEXAS TRAIL HAND TACOS$14.00
Smoked brisket and roasted onions in warm flour tortillas with your choice of side.
More about Molasses Smokehouse & Bar

