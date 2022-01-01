Tacos in Midland
Midland restaurants that serve tacos
Midland Brewing Company
5011 N. Saginaw Road, Midland
|Jenny's Carnitas Tacos
|$17.00
Traditional pork Carnitas with red onion, salsa verde, queso fresco, Mexican crema and cilantro on corn tortillas. Served with jalapeno spiced black beans
Molasses Smokehouse & Bar
201 E. Main St., Midland
|FEATURED TACO
|$7.00
TUESDAY ONLY! Smoked Tri Tip with grilled onions and queso cheese. Your choice of a house made side
|TEXAS TRAIL HAND TACOS
|$14.00
Smoked brisket and roasted onions in warm flour tortillas with your choice of side.