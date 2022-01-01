Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Banner pic

 

Stonebridge

50 Daniel Street, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Downtown Chicken Wrap$17.00
Grilled chicken, baby greens, crisp apples, cranberries, sweet roasted pecans and goat cheese tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette
More about Stonebridge
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes

20 Commerce Park, Milford

Avg 4.6 (24 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$5.50
Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap$6.50
Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Romaine Lettuce and Ranch Dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes
Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese image

CHEESE

Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese

902 Boston Post Rd, Milford

Avg 4.3 (243 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac Wrap$10.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac in a Wrap Pressed
More about Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese
Bert's Deli Milford CT image

SANDWICHES

Bert's Deli Milford CT

400 Boston Post Rd, Milford

Avg 4.5 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$7.25
Caesar Wrap No Chicken$5.25
More about Bert's Deli Milford CT

