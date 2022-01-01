Chicken wraps in Milford
Milford restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Stonebridge
50 Daniel Street, Milford
|Downtown Chicken Wrap
|$17.00
Grilled chicken, baby greens, crisp apples, cranberries, sweet roasted pecans and goat cheese tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette
CappuGino's Coffee and Shakes
20 Commerce Park, Milford
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$5.50
Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap
|$6.50
Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Romaine Lettuce and Ranch Dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Mac N' Out Macaroni & Cheese
902 Boston Post Rd, Milford
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac Wrap
|$10.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac in a Wrap Pressed