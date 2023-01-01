Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve reuben

SANDWICHES

Scratch Baking

84 Broad Street, Milford

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
Takeout
The Reuben$13.50
*made with plain sauerkraut today* House braised corned beef, gruyère cheese and a bacon, onion and sauerkraut medley panini pressed on marble rye bread. Served with a cookie!
Reuben Slab Pie$5.75
A slice of savory slab pie made with our classic pastry crust filled with house-braised corned beef, sauerkraut, roasted potatoes, thousand island dressing and cheddar cheese.
More about Scratch Baking
SANDWICHES

Bert's Deli

400 Boston Post Rd, Milford

Avg 4.5 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$7.50
More about Bert's Deli

