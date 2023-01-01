Reuben in Milford
Milford restaurants that serve reuben
More about Scratch Baking
SANDWICHES
Scratch Baking
84 Broad Street, Milford
|The Reuben
|$13.50
*made with plain sauerkraut today* House braised corned beef, gruyère cheese and a bacon, onion and sauerkraut medley panini pressed on marble rye bread. Served with a cookie!
|Reuben Slab Pie
|$5.75
A slice of savory slab pie made with our classic pastry crust filled with house-braised corned beef, sauerkraut, roasted potatoes, thousand island dressing and cheddar cheese.