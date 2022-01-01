Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve pies

SANDWICHES

Scratch Baking

84 Broad Street, Milford

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cream Pie$32.00
Our classic 9" pie shell filled with our homemade chocolate cream and topped with fresh whipped cream and chocolate curls. Serves 8-10.
Southwestern Slab Pie$5.75
A slice of slab pie made with our classic pastry crust and filled with corn, roasted poblano and cheddar
Rosemary and Potato Slab Pie$38.00
A 9X13 savory slab pie made with our classic savory crust and filled with roasted potatoes, fresh rosemary and béchamel sauce. Serves 8-10.
Stonebridge

50 Daniel Street, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pot Pie$36.00
Plan B

1638 Boston Post road, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shepherd's Pie$15.79
Our fresh ground beef, fresh corn, house-made mashed potatoes & gravy topped with crispy frizzled onions
