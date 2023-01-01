Chicken fried rice in Milford
Milford restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
More about Depot St Tavern
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Depot St Tavern
45 depot st, Milford
|Popcorn Chicken Fried Rice
|$23.00
More about Chim Thai Cafe Milford - 196 East Main Street
Chim Thai Cafe Milford - 196 East Main Street
196 East Main Street, Milford
|Chicken Pik-Pow Fried Rice
|$12.95
Spicy fried rice with egg, onions, scallions and red-green peppers in Pik-Pow sauce
|Chicken Pik-Pow Fried Rice (D) *
|$14.95
Spicy fried rice with egg, onions, scallions and red-green peppers in Pik-Pow sauce