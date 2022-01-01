Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Milford

Go
Milford restaurants
Toast

Milford restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger image

 

The Copper Blue - Milford Ohio

900 Main Street, Milford

Avg 4.6 (996 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
Our signature seasoned grilled beef burger served on a premium grilled brioche bun with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, pickles, lettuce, red onion, tomato and our housemade jalapeño ketchup
More about The Copper Blue - Milford Ohio
Roosters image

CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - Milford

101 Old Bank Rd, Milford

Avg 3.9 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger Combo *$4.99
Cheeseburger with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
*DUE TO SUPPLY ISSUES, CURLY FRIES WILL BE SUBSTITUTED WITH WHATEVER TYPE OF FRIES WE ARE ABLE TO OBTAIN.
More about Roosters - Milford

Browse other tasty dishes in Milford

Quesadillas

Chicken Salad

Pepperoni Pizza

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Cobb Salad

Cake

Sliders

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Milford to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (128 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (255 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (607 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston