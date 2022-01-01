Mac and cheese in Milford
Milford restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Copper Blue
900 Main Street, Milford
|Side Mac n Cheese
|$6.50
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
penne pasta in a housemade creamy cheese sauce
|Side Buffalo Mac n Cheese
|$6.50
Creamy Mac n Cheese with a hint of Buffalo sauce!
Roosters
101 Old Bank Rd, Milford
|Bowl of Mac & Cheese Combo
|$4.99
A Bowl of Macaroni & Cheese with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
|Mac-N-Cheese Bites
|$5.99
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Biteswith Sour Cream.
|Mac-N-Cheese Bites Combo
|$4.99
Mac-N-Cheese Bites with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.