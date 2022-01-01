Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Milford

Go
Milford restaurants
Toast

Milford restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Copper Blue image

 

Copper Blue

900 Main Street, Milford

Avg 4.6 (996 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Mac n Cheese$6.50
Kid Mac & Cheese$7.00
penne pasta in a housemade creamy cheese sauce
Side Buffalo Mac n Cheese$6.50
Creamy Mac n Cheese with a hint of Buffalo sauce!
More about Copper Blue
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

101 Old Bank Rd, Milford

Avg 3.9 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl of Mac & Cheese Combo$4.99
A Bowl of Macaroni & Cheese with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$5.99
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Biteswith Sour Cream.
Mac-N-Cheese Bites Combo$4.99
Mac-N-Cheese Bites with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
More about Roosters

Browse other tasty dishes in Milford

Pepperoni Pizza

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

Garden Salad

Turkey Salad

Salmon

Sliders

Pudding

Map

More near Milford to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (120 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (545 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston