Chicken sandwiches in Milford

Milford restaurants
Milford restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Copper Blue

900 Main Street, Milford

Avg 4.6 (996 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
served on a grilled brioche bun with pickles, lettuce, red onion & tomato one of three ways: BBQ & Swiss, Sweet Thai Chilli & Pepper-Jack, Buffalo & Danish Blue Cheese
More about Copper Blue
Item pic

 

All Hail the Biscuit

877 A State Route 28, Milford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Chicken fried with biscuit bread covered in hot sauce, coleslaw, house pickles and honey served on a housemade bun. Choice of breakfast potatoes or simple salad with lemon vinaigrette dressing
More about All Hail the Biscuit
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

101 Old Bank Rd, Milford

Avg 3.9 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
Marinated Chicken Sandwich$6.59
This chicken breast took a bath in ourhomemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$6.59
Grilled and smothered in our deliciousHoney BBQ Sauce.
More about Roosters
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Pickles and Bones Barbecue

1149 OH-131, Milford

Avg 4.8 (717 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Smoked Gerber's Farms chicken thighs seasoned with our signature rub, served with pickles and choice of two sides.
More about Pickles and Bones Barbecue

