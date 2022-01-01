Chicken sandwiches in Milford
Milford restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Copper Blue
900 Main Street, Milford
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
served on a grilled brioche bun with pickles, lettuce, red onion & tomato one of three ways: BBQ & Swiss, Sweet Thai Chilli & Pepper-Jack, Buffalo & Danish Blue Cheese
All Hail the Biscuit
877 A State Route 28, Milford
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Chicken fried with biscuit bread covered in hot sauce, coleslaw, house pickles and honey served on a housemade bun. Choice of breakfast potatoes or simple salad with lemon vinaigrette dressing
CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
101 Old Bank Rd, Milford
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
|Marinated Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
This chicken breast took a bath in ourhomemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
Grilled and smothered in our deliciousHoney BBQ Sauce.