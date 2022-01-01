Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried pickles in
Millsboro
/
Millsboro
/
Fried Pickles
Millsboro restaurants that serve fried pickles
Brick Works Brewing & Eats - Long Neck
36932 Silicato Drive, Long Neck
No reviews yet
Fried Pickles
$6.00
Sandwich sliced pickles with Tabasco aioli
More about Brick Works Brewing & Eats - Long Neck
Blue Water Grill
226 Main Street, Millsboro
No reviews yet
Fried Pickles
$8.00
More about Blue Water Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Millsboro
Chicken Tenders
Cheese Fries
Tacos
Pies
French Fries
Coleslaw
Waffles
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Millsboro to explore
Ocean City
Avg 4.1
(57 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(95 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(250 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(293 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(238 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(611 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston