Milton restaurants you'll love

Milton restaurants
  • Milton

Milton's top cuisines

Must-try Milton restaurants

The Mill Steakhouse + Spirits

900 Meridian Ave E UNIT 50, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MILL SALAD - SMALL$6.00
Seasonal Lettuces, pickled onions, tomatoes & Choice of dressing.
WEDGE SALAD - LARGE$16.00
Iceberg lettuce, shaved fennel, heirloom cherry tomatoes, scallions, Rogue Creamery Blue Cheese, pistachios, and blue cheese dressing.
DIRTY PORK FRIES$15.00
Hand-cut steak fries, fresh herbs, garlic, Mama Lil's peppers, and Kurobuta pork.
More about The Mill Steakhouse + Spirits
Puerto Vallarta (Milton) - 2800 Milton Way

2800 Milton Way, Milton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Enchilidas en Crema$17.99
Two corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat. Smothered in our sour cream cheese sauce.
Enchilidas Tradicionales$15.50
Two corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat (ground beef, chicken, shredded beef, chili Verde, or bean and cheese). Smothered in our traditional red enchilada sauce and topped with melted cheese. Comes with rice and beans.
Vallarta Burrito$21.50
Gian flour tortilla rolled in strips of carne asada, pollo asado, or pork carnitas. Burrito also has rice and beans and is topped with salsa Verde, Monterrey jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Puerto Vallarta (Milton) - 2800 Milton Way
BigFoot Java - Milton

2840 Emerald St, Milton

No reviews yet
More about BigFoot Java - Milton

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Milton

Street Tacos

Tacos

